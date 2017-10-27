In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss November 2017 featured artist Adam Deitch, who just released a EP of hip-hop instrumentals called I Get a Rush. For the main topic, the hosts go through some of their current and all-time favorite albums. Up for review is a set of LP Uptown Sculpted Ash congas. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription offer

Adam Deitch feature

LP Uptown congas review

Adam Deitch I Get a Rush EP

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.