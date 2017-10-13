In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss November 2017 featured artist Bryan Devendorf of the art-rock band The National. The education segment focuses on a few ways to break up the swing ride pattern that make the most musical sense. Up for review is a 5.5×14 aluminum snare by Drum Supply. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription offers

The National’s Bryan Devendorf

Drum Supply House

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast