Episode 112: Green Day’s Tré Cool, Drum Hoops, Roland GO:MIXER, and More
In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss November 2017 cover artist Tré Cool of the pop-punk band Green Day. The education segment focuses on the different types of drum hoops. Up for review is the Roland GO:MIXER audio interface for smartphones and tablets. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Dream Cymbals
Modern Drummer subscription
MikesLessons.com subscription: www.mikeslessons.com/pricing
Tré Cool cover story
Roland GO:MIXER
Drum Hoops article
