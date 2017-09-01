The prize includes a 12″ XP120SD snare pad, two 10″ XP100T tom pads, a 12″ XP120T floor tom pad, a 10″ KP100 kick pad, a 13″ RHH135 hi-hat, two 13″ PCY135 crashes, and a 15″ PCY155 ride cymbal. Each pad features three zones. The hardware includes an HS740A chain linked hi-hat stand, an SS-662 single-braced snare stand, a lightweight RS700 drum rack, and the Yamaha standard boom arms and hexagonal tom arms.

The DTX module includes 1,268 acoustic and electronic drum and percussion samples, the ability to layer four sounds per pad, plus sample import capability.

Suggested retail value: $3,499.

This is the actual kit reviewed in the July 2017 issue of Modern Drummer.

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, visit www.moderndrummer.com between the dates below and look for the Yamaha DTX Contest button (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS SEPTEMBER 1, 2017, AND ENDS NOVEMBER 30, 2017. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on December 6, 2017. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about December 8, 2017. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, Yamaha Corporation and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: 1st Prize – One (1) winner will receive a Yamaha DTX electronic drumkit as described above. Approximate retail value of contest is $3,499. 10. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winner’s name, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer Publications/Yamaha DTX760K/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.