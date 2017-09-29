In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss modern jazz great Antonio Sanchez, who just released an adventurous drum-centric album titled Bad Hombre. The education segment focuses on how to utilize the compositional device of tension and release in grooves, fills, and solos. Up for review is a vintage-inspired NV60-M5 maple snare from Canopus. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription pricing

Antonio Sanchez’s Bad Hombre

Canopus NV60-M5 snare review, Canopus product information.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.