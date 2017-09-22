In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some basic ways to develop jazz independence and left-hand comping. The featured artist is Gavin Wallace-Ailsworth of experimental alt-rockers Bent Knee. Up for review are some cool Outlaw snare drums made from reclaimed wood. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

