In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of their favorite albums that were included in the “50 Crucial Jazz Drumming Recordings” feature in the October 2017 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine. The education segment focuses on odd groupings and how to internalize them in relation to four-bar phrases. Up for review is the DrumIt Five module and Trigit triggers from 2Box. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

