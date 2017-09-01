In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of the ways they prepare themselves mentally and physically for gigs and clinics. The featured artist is legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette. Up for review are some sweet Masters Thin cymbals from Paiste. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

