In this special edition of the Modern Drummer Podcast, we speak with Ira Elliot, drummer with the band Nada Surf, which recently released two albums: the studio collection You Know Who You Are, and the live release Peaceful Ghosts. Knowing that Ira’s a great fan of ’80s music, we thought it would be fun to spin some of our favorite records from the era and get his reactions.

Photo by Andrew Bicknell