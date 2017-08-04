In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Modern Drummer September 2017 featured artist Eddie Fisher of the pop band OneRepublic. The education segment focuses on how to go about building a snare collection that’ll provide you with the widest range of sounds. Up for review are some funky fifth-anniversary cymbals by Turkish company V-Classic. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription pricing

Eddie Fisher Gretsch Renown video

V-Classic V.16 cymbals review and demo

Universal Audio tracking session with Joey Waronker

Social Media Mentions

@EddieFisher1R

@OneRepublic

@VClassicCymbals

@UAudio

