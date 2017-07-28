In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Modern Drummer September 2017 cover artist Steve Smith, who rejoined arena-rock greats Journey in 2016. The education section focuses on samba rhythms and how they can be applied to the drumset. Up for review is a trio of metal snares from Love Custom Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription
MikesLessons.com subscription
Steve Smith: www.vitalinformation.com/
Samba drumming lesson with Rich Redmond
Love Custom Drums review and demo
Social Media Tags
@stevesmithdrums
@RichRedmond
www.lcdcustomdrums.com
@dwdrums
@sonordrumco
@ZildjianCompany
@remopercussion
@vicfirth