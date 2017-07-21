In this episode, Mike and Mike share their thoughts on how to choose the best drumheads for different situations. The featured artist is legendary James Brown drummer Clyde Stubblefield. Up for review is a pair of Ludwig Acrolite snares (a vintage 5×14 and a reissued 6.5×14). After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

