In this episode, Mike and Mike share some of the gear they’ve regretted letting go over the years. The featured artist is Ricky Martin’s Tony Escapa. Up for review is the Daru Jones signature series of portable/affordable PSTX DJs 45 cymbals from Paiste. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show notes:

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription

Focusrite Academy – Recording Drums

Focusrite/Modern Drummer Scarlett 18i20 and OctoPre Dynamic giveaway

Paiste PSTX DJs 45 review and demo

Brad Wilk Instagram



