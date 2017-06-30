In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of their favorite exercises for building bass drum technique. The featured artist is Todd Sucherman of the legendary prog-rock band Styx. Up for review is an antique bronze–finished aluminum drumset from UK company Van Kleef. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

