In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their thoughts on building confidence behind the kit. The featured artist is Darren King of the alt-pop band Mutemath. Up for review are Remo’s new P3 Felt Tone bass drum heads. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Remo Felt Tone drumheads

Darren King Drum-Off performance

Ludwig Acrolite snare

Other mentions in this podcast:

@remopercussion

@MUTEMATH

@DKtheDrummer

@ThatSoundDrums

@LudwigDrumsHQ

@russmillerdrums

