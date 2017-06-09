In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of their favorite drummers and drum performances from the past fifty years in rock music. The educational segment focuses on basic mixing techniques for drum recordings. Up for review are Class and Vibra series cymbals from Italian company UFIP. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

