To Celebrate 50 Years Of The Incredible Music of 1967 – Modern Drummer has teamed up with Steve Maxwell Vintage and Custom Drums, Zildjian Cymbals and DW Hardware to give you the look and the sounds of the ’60s!

The prize starts with a mid-1960s 4-piece Ludwig* kit: 9X13, 16X16 toms, a 14×22 bass and a 5.5×14 matching Jazz Festival snare in rare black galaxy sparkle. This rare kit was located and refurbished by Steve Maxwell Vintage and Custom Drums, New York and Chicago.

To complete the ’60s sound, we’re including new set of A. Avedis Zildjian Patina Finish cymbals. These cymbals are a vintage recreation of the timeless sound and feel heard on thousands of top hits from the ’30s through the ’60s. The prize includes a 20″ medium ride, 18″ medium crash and a pair of 14″ hi-hats.

To complete the ’60s look, a new set of DW 6000 Series Ultralight Hardware including two flush-based cymbal stands, and hi-hat and snare stands.

Suggested retail value $5,730.

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, visit www.moderndrummer.com between the dates below and look for the Steve Maxwell/Zildjian/DW Contest button (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS JUNE 1, 2017, AND ENDS AUGUST 30, 2017. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on September 6, 2017. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about September 8, 2017. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, Steve Maxwell Vintage and Custom Drums, Zildjian, Drum Workshop, and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: 1st Prize – One (1) winner will receive a vintage mid-60s Ludwig kit as described above, a set of A Avedis Zildjian Patina finish cymbals, DW 6000 Ultralight Hardware pack including two cymbal stands, hi-hat and snare stands and bag. Approximate retail value of contest is $5,730. 10. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winner’s name, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer Publications/Steve Maxwell Drums/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.

*Conn-Selmer, Inc. and Ludwig Drum Company are not affiliated with this contest, nor liable for any of the Ludwig products featured.

