Episode 92: Orchestrating Grooves, MMW's Billy Martin, Bucks Co. Mahogany Kit, and More
Episode 92: Orchestrating Grooves, MMW’s Billy Martin, Bucks Co. Mahogany Kit, and More

Views 381

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of the ways they like to orchestrate groove on the drumset. The featured artist is Medeski Martin & Wood’s Billy Martin. Up for review is a Semi-Solid mahogany/poplar drumset by Bucks County. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

 

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:20 — 32.2MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Billy Martin: www.billymartin.net/

Bucks County Semi-Solid Mahogany/Poplar drumset demo

Yamaha HPH-MT8 headphones.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

