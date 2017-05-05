 Words
Episode 91: Michael Miley, Hi-Hat Splashes, Vic Firth MJC Sticks, and More
Episode 91: Michael Miley, Hi-Hat Splashes, Vic Firth MJC Sticks, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Rival Sons’ Michael Miley. In the education segment, the hosts share some of their favorite ways to incorporate left-foot splashes on the hi-hat. Up for review are Vic Firth’s new Modern Jazz Collection sticks. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Rival Sons: www.rivalsons.com

Vic Firth Modern Jazz Collection demo: www.moderndrummer.com

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

