Episode 90: Anika Nilles, Playing Melodically, Zildjian K Custom Special Dry Series, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss June cover artist, German drum star Anika Nilles. In the education segment, the hosts share some thoughts on how to play melodically on the drumset. Up for review is the K Custom Special Dry series from Zildjian. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast