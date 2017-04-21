In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss powerhouse drummer Brann Dailor of modern metal band Mastodon. In the education segment, the hosts share some of their favorite exercises for developing finger control. Up for review is the G Drive series bass drum pedals from Gibraltar. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Mastodon: www.mastodonrocks.com

Gibraltar Stealth G-Drive pedals: www.youtube.com

Jojo Mayer “Changing Time” documentary: www.youtube.com

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast