In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of their favorite performances by legendary pop/jazz drummer Steve Gadd. Then they share some of different ways to incorporate flams into beats and fills. Up for review is the innovative Sensory Percussion electronic drum system by Sunhouse. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Steve Gadd: www.drstevegadd.com/

Sensory Percussion: sunhou.se/

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast