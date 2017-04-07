In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of their favorite ways to use transcriptions to develop vocabulary and to create new ideas. The hosts then discuss the various winners in the 2017 Modern Drummer Readers Poll. Up for review is the new UV1 drumhead from Evans. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

HitRecord: www.hitrecord.org/

Modern Drummer Readers Poll archive.

Evans UV1 drumhead demo.

Kenny Aronoff interview on Pensado’s Place.

M-Audio M-Track 2×2 interface

