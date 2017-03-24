In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the grooves that they feel are most important for working drummers to have at their disposal. The featured artist is session great Matt Chamberlain. Up for review is a one-of-a-kind Provenance snare made from a 1975 Jaguar. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
