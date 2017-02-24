In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss jazz/fusion legend Dave Weckl, who recently reunited with Chick Corea Elektric Band for a string of shows. The educational segment focuses on how to overcome stage fright. Up for review is ddrum’s alder/maple Max series drumset. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Dave Weckl: www.daveweckl.com

Ddrum Max kit video demo

Vater Anthony Michelli AM 595 Player’s Design drumstick

