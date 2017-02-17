In this special eightieth episode, Mike and Mike tackle a pile of listener questions that cover a wide range of topics, from snare drum recommendations to stick grip suggestions, transitioning from marching band to drumset, breaking through barriers, and more. They also answer a few audio questions on using a click track live, vertical versus horizontal time concepts, and what to look for when purchasing a new drumset. Up for review is Mike Johnston’s new A&F 3×13 Rude Boy raw-brass snare.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

A&F Rude Boy snare website

Beatnik Rhythmic Analyzer

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.