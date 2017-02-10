In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of their favorite jazz and fusion recordings from the ’80s. The featured artist is Brian Dunne of the TV show Live From Daryl’s House. In the gear review segment, Dawson discusses his experience with some of DW’s new bass drum beaters. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
“The Open Door” documentary
Brian Dunne
DW bass drum beaters demo
Nate Wood one-man-band video
Appointed journal
