In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of their favorite jazz and fusion recordings from the ’80s. The featured artist is Brian Dunne of the TV show Live From Daryl’s House. In the gear review segment, Dawson discusses his experience with some of DW’s new bass drum beaters. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

“The Open Door” documentary

Brian Dunne

DW bass drum beaters demo

Nate Wood one-man-band video

Appointed journal

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast