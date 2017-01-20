In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss February 2017 featured artist Blair Sinta, who recently toured with renowned singer Josh Groban and has been a staple on the LA studio scene for twenty-plus years. The hosts also discuss drumset ergonomics and how to balance comfort and aesthetics to prevent injury. Up for review are several signature ride cymbals from Paiste. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer subscription website

Mike Johnston’s website

Blair Sinta

Paiste signature rides

Rhythm: What Is It and How to Improve Your Sense of It

