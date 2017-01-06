In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their all-time favorite hi-hat cymbals. The featured artist is German drummer Benny Greb. Up for review is the Audio-Technica AT2020USBi digital microphone, which connects directly to iOS devices with a lightning port. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Benny Greb “Just Groovin’” video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB0nUBRBgJg

Audio-Technica AT2020USBi mic: www.audio-technica.com/cms/wired_mics/50c0cbe703025c75/

Tama Classic Stand: www.tama.com/product/hardware_data.php?year=2016&area=2&id=48

