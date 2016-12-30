In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about different things you can apply to your snare drum to change the sound. They also wrap up 2016 with a discussion on renewing goals. Up for review is a DW Collector’s Series Cherry/Mahogany drumset. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Snare effects demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/11/video-demo-snare-drum-effect-16-add-ons-to-quickly-modify-tone/

DW Cherry/Mahogany drumset demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/11/video-demo-dw-collectors-series-cherrymahogany-drumset/

The Commandments of the Half-Time Shuffle: http://www.alfred.com/products/Zoro–00-35137.aspx



