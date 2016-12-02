In this episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast, Mike and Mike dedicate the entire hour to questions submitted by listeners. Topics include how to get out of a funk, phrasing tips, choosing snare drums, and more. The show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Keep the Peace soundproofing book: http://moderndrummer.storenvy.com/collections/1120209-books-print/products/13412820-keep-the-peace-book

Robben Ford’s Tiger Walk: http://www.allmusic.com/album/tiger-walk-mw0000595101

