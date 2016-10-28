Episode 65: Ralph Peterson, Zildjian Avedis Series, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike share two more of their favorite drum tracks before diving into the topic of practicing and knowing when to move on. Next they crack open the December 2016 issue of Modern Drummer and discuss jazz great Ralph Peterson, who’s featured on the cover. Up for review this week is Zildjian’s vintage-style Avedis series. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Matt Chamberlain on “African Crowley”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_gZ-RLBbt0

Glenn Kotche’s “Monkey Chant”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwekSyWxcgg

Zildjian Avedis series demo:

https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/10/video-demo-zildjian-avedis-series-cymbals/



Regal Tip Blast Ex Stick Mallet: http://www.regaltip.com/products/mallets/mallets/blast-ex-stick-mallet

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

