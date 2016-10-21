Episode 64: Odd-Time Songs, Dynamics, Yamaha Recording Custom, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike share two of their favorite odd-time songs, and then they discuss the importance of dynamics in drumming. The featured artist is Halsey/Ryan Adams’ Nate Lotz. The gear review section focuses on Yamaha’s revamped Recording Custom drumset. After answering several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Nate Lotz: www.natelotz.com

Yamaha Recording Custom demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/09/video-demo-yamaha-recording-custom-drumset/

Hydro Flask: http://www.hydroflask.com/?gclid=CO2zibSa6s8CFRdahgodFycKVQ

