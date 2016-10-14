Episode 63: Seat Heights, 26″ Giant Beat, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike share their thoughts on proper seat height. The featured artist is Paul Wandtke of the metal band Trivium. The gear review section focuses on Paiste’s humongous 26″ Giant Beat crash-ride. After fielding several audio questions from listeners and sharing their picks of the week, the hosts select this week’s contest winner of a free Modern Drummer subscription, an MD stick bag, and a brick of Vater’s Mike Johnston signature sticks.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

The November issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Will Calhoun: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-hnt

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Paiste 26″ Giant Beat demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/09/video-demo-paiste-26-giant-beat-2002-17-sound-edge-hi-hats/

Paul Wandtke: http://www.paulwandtke.com/

Headspace app: https://www.headspace.com/signup?utm_source=google-b&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=US&utm_content=headspace_app&origintoken=google-b&gclid=CLum1L_H2s8CFZdbhgodNToJdg

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

