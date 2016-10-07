Episode 62: Bass Drum Technique, Brad Wilk, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike dig into the November 2016 issue of Modern Drummer and discuss alt-rock great Brad Wilk and some interesting titanium and bronze snares from Van Kleef. The education topic this week is developing bass drum technique. After fielding several audio questions from listeners, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

The November issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Will Calhoun: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-hnt

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Van Kleef snare demos: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/09/video-demo-van-kleef-titanium-b20-bronze-snares/

Zach Danziger’s Edit Bunker: https://www.facebook.com/EditBunker/?fref=ts

