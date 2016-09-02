The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 57: Building Dynamics, Shannon Forrest, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the different definitions of dynamics as it relates to drumming, and then they talk about featured artist Shannon Forrest, who is current touring with pop/rock icons Toto. Up for review is the Bosphorus 20th Anniversary cymbal series. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

October 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/08/october-2016-issue-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-totos-shannon-forrest/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Shannon Forrest with the Dukes of September (watch below the jump): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIgq9WatLWM&list=PLz_iDQVSgqcLb0LSRkEduzsuentoncfZ2

Bosphorus 20th Anniversary series: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/08/video-demo-bosphorus-20th-anniversary-series-cymbals/

Slate Digital Virtual Mix Rack: http://www.slatedigital.com/products/virtual-mix-rack/

Pro Metronome app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pro-metronome-tempo-keeping/id477960671?mt=8

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

