The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 61: Will Calhoun, Memorable Drum Solos, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the November 2016 issue of Modern Drummer and discuss cover artist Will Calhoun (Living Colour). They also talk about what qualities they feel make a drum solo memorable. The gear review segment focuses on the CRX Stack Packs by TRX. After several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

The November issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Will Calhoun: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-hnt

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

CRX Stack Packs demos: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-hmS

