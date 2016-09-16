The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 59: Kick Pedals, Will Kennedy, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the various types of bass drum pedals. The featured artist is fusion great Will Kennedy of the band Yellowjackets. The gear review segment focuses on Index Drums’ unique Forest King wooden drumheads. After going over a few listener submissions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

October 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/08/october-2016-issue-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-totos-shannon-forrest/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Bass drum pedal article: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/02/need-know-bass-drum-pedals/

Index Drums Forest King wooden drumheads: http://indexdrums.com/products/forest-king-snare

Boz Scaggs’ “Gimme the Goods”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frQ6NoaFSwg

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

