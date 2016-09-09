The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 58: Favorite Drum Tracks, Charles Haynes, Turkish Cymbals, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about a couple of their favorite drum recordings. The featured artist is contemporary pop/R&B/jazz drummer Charles Haynes. Up for review is a unique set of Soundscape series cymbals by Turkish. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: https://www.mikeslessons.com

Charles Haynes drum solo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW2m_JGR-zc

Turkish Soundscape series cymbals demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/08/video-demo-turkish-jc-soundscape-series-cymbals/

Remo Quick Lock hi-hat clutch: http://remo.com/products/product/quick-lock-hi-hat-clutch/

