The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 56: Learning Licks, Jimmy Chamberlin, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike go through their strategies for learning and internalizing new licks on the drumset. The featured artist is Smashing Pumpkins’ Jimmy Chamberlin, and the gear review section focuses on Beier’s unique 6.5×15 steel snare. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Jimmy Chamberlin and Sakae Drums: http://sakaedrums.com/en/artists/jimmy_chamberlin/

Beier 6.5×15 steel snare demo: https://vimeo.com/moderndrummermag/review/165308699/b094cb063c

Beier Drums: http://www.beierdrums.com/

Progressive Independence: Jazzbook: http://moderndrummer.storenvy.com/collections/1120209-books-print/products/13405068-progressive-independence-jazz-book

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

