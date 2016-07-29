The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 52: Building Hand Speed, Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their favorite exercises for developing hand speed. This week’s featured artist is Josh Dun of the popular rock/pop duo Twenty One Pilots. In the gear review section, Dawson discusses the Porter & Davies BC Gigster drum throne and seat kicker. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Master Studies: http://moderndrummer.storenvy.com/products/13412841-master-studies-book

Twenty One Pilots: http://www.twentyonepilots.com/

Porter & Davies BC Gigster: http://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/GigsterOverviewPage.html

