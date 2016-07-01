The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 48: Jay Weinberg, Adding Textures, Ddrum Reflex Kit, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer and discuss cover artist Jay Weinberg of the legendary metal band Slipknot. In the education segment, the hosts discuss their thoughts on adding different textures to your drumming. Up for review is ddrum’s new Reflex Rally Sport drumset. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/

Ddrum Reflex Rally Sport kit demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/06/video-demo-ddrum-reflex-rally-sport-drumset/

The X-Clip mic clamp: http://www.thexclip.com/

J Bass YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JclA9PXMrAk&list=PLDC7FE517BE203F33

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

