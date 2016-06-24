The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 47: Practicing on Pillows, Derico Watson, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the benefits of practicing on different surfaces. The featured artist is fusion/jazz/R&B great Deric Watson. In the gear review section, Johnston shares his experience with the affordable Audio-Technical AE3000 microphone. After fielding a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Derico Watson: http://dericowatson.com/pages/

Audio-Technica AE3000 microphone: http://www.audio-technica.com/cms/wired_mics/7f62abd816a70bf3/

The Music Lesson: http://www.themusiclesson.com

PNY 64GB SD Card: https://www.amazon.com/PNY-Elite-Performance-Speed-Class/dp/B00HIKBW1G

