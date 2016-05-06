In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss June Modern Drummer cover artist Peter Erskine and answer a few listener questions. In the gear review segment, the hosts share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences with Finnish drum company Kumu’s new Limited Series maple and mahogany kits. The show concludes with picks of the week.



June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/04/peter-erskine-modern-drummer-magazine-june-2016/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Kumu Product Close-Up demos: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/04/video-demo-kumu-limited-series-maple-mahogany-drumsets/

Solomon sub mic: http://www.solomonmics.com

DJI Osmo camera/three-axis gimbal: http://www.dji.com/product/osmo

