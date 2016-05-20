In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss how they structure a student’s first few drum lessons, and they talk about German drummer Claus Hessler, who is featured in the June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. In the gear review section, the hosts talk about some cool solid-shell snares from relative newcomer Doc Sweeny Drums. The show concludes with a few listener questions and picks of the week.



June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/04/peter-erskine-modern-drummer-magazine-june-2016/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Claus Hessler: http://claushessler.com/en/

Doc Sweeny snare drum demos: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/04/video-demo-doc-sweeny-midnight-edge-narra-king-snare-drums/

Nate Morton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRuVQqOQrcQ

Nate Smith: https://www.facebook.com/natesmithdrums/?fref=ts

Nate Wood: https://www.facebook.com/nate.wood.9?pnref=story

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

