In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Cuban-born/LA-based monster drummer Jimmy Branly, who’s featured in the June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. The hosts then discuss their approach to constructing a groove to a new song. Johnston demos the Modern Drummer 40th-Anniversary 3-ply snare, and Dawson discusses and demos the Masterwork Jazz Master and Valena cymbals, which are reviewed in the June 2016 issue. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/04/peter-erskine-modern-drummer-magazine-june-2016/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Jimmy Branly book: http://www.amazon.com/Method-Afro-Cuban-Drumming-Book-Audio/dp/0634086863/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1454369868&sr=8-1&keywords=jimmy+branly

Drumset Artists of Cuba clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o5cK2QEIa4

Masterwork cymbals: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/04/video-demo-masterwork-jazz-master-valena-series-cymbals/

40th Anniversary 3-ply snare demo: https://vimeo.com/moderndrummermag/review/161199506/6a0c2bf08c

Promark Active Grip sticks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uX7S8wsGJF4

Oben TT-200 desktop tripod: http://www.obensupports.com/listing?category=17725

