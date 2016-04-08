In this episode, Mike and Mike field some listener questions before discussing their favorite bass drum mics and miking techniques. The featured artist is Abe Cunningham of modern-rock band Deftones. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the Canopus Solid Brass and Harvey Mason signature snares. The show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

May 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/03/may-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-andres-forero-hamilton/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Deftones: http://www.deftones.com/gore?ref=https://www.google.com/

Canopus snares: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/03/video-demo-canopus-solid-brass-harvey-mason-signature-snares/

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

