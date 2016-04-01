In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the cover artist of the May 2016 issue of Modern Drummer, Andrés Forero, who holds the drum seat in the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. Then the hosts field a few listener questions before digging into the differences between the drum terms “sticking” and “orchestration.” In the gear review section, Dawson shares some of his experience with DW’s Collector’s Series Pure Oak drumset. The show concludes with “pick of the week.”



Show Notes

May 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/03/may-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-andres-forero-hamilton/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Andrés Forero: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2L_sQonL_g

DW Pure Oak kit: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/03/video-demo-dw-collectors-series-pure-oak-drumset/

Gary Chaffee’s Time Functioning Patterns: http://www.amazon.com/Time-Functioning-Patterns-Book-CD/dp/0769234771

Emergen-C: http://www.emergenc.com/

“Through the Wormhole”: http://www.sciencechannel.com/tv-shows/through-the-wormhole/

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

