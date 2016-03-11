In this episode, Mike and Mike field listener questions, discuss some common drum terminology, and share their thoughts on relatively unknown drummer/singer Josh Dion. Johnston then gives a detailed review of the Ultimate Ears UE-4 and UE-11 custom-mold in-ear monitors. The show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

April 2016 Modern Drummer: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-gjF

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Josh Dion’s Tam Tam Festival performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kJfFmakbTE

Ultimate Ears: https://www.ultimateears.com/en-us/

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

