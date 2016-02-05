In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the March 2016 issue of Modern Drummer and discuss cover artist Barry Kerch of the popular hard rock band Shinedown. Dawson shares some of his experience reviewing the new Sabian HH Remastered series, and Johnston digs deeper into his article in the March 2016 issue, “Hidden Rhythms, Part 2.” The hosts also answer some listener questions and offer their picks of the week.



Show Notes

March 2015 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/01/march-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-barry-kerch/

Sabian HH Remastered videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLViqdu0g8SYZ_2CiAF_sUpOmNB7670ihd

Tune-bot Gig: http://tune-bot.com/tune-bot-gig.html

“Off Camera With Sam Jones”: http://offcamera.com/

